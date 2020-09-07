Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

Australia’s Covid-19 hotspot state of Victoria hAS extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.



State Premier Daniel Andrews extended the hard lockdown, in place since 02 August, to 28 September with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.



Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on 13 September, shut most of the economy, limited people’s movements to a 5-kilometer zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.



Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, has been the epicenter of a second wave of the coronavirus, now accounting for about 75 percent of the country’s 26,282 cases and 90 percent of its 753 deaths.