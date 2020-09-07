Only 14 remain in Kandakadu Covid-19 cluster (video)





A latest batch of 552 persons has left for their homes after completing their periods of quarantine at centres run by the armed forces.



With that, the total number of persons who have completed quarantine stands at 37,522, says the Covid-19 Prevention National Centre.



Presently, 7,403 persons are housed at 70 quarantine centres.



Meanwhile, 1,880 PCR tests were conducted yesterday to take the overall tests to 237,610.



Also, 626 Covid-19 patients from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre cluster have been discharged from hospital following full recovery.



The centre says 14 persons undergo treatment at present.



The total caseload numbers 3,121 and 2,918 have recovered.



Only 191 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, 85 persons arrived from Dubai and Qatar today and were sent to quarantine centres.



In Australia, the Covid-19 hotspot state of Victoria has extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.



State Premier Daniel Andrews extended the hard lockdown, in place since 02 August, to 28 September with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.



Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on 13 September, shut most of the economy, limited people’s movements to a 5-kilometer zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.