No fire, only white smoke emanates from MT New Diamond

No fire emits from MT New Diamond any longer and the fire-stricken oil tanker gives out only a white smoke now, says the Navy.



The expert opinion is that no burning of oil is taking place in its engines and there is no space for a leakage.



A fleet of 20 ships, tugs and other craft are involved in the continued use of extinguishing agents and water to augment firefighting and inflict boundary cooling on the oil tanker.



A 10-member team of British and the Netherlands experts are in the country to inspect MT New Diamond.



It comprises operational experts, disaster valuators and a legal adviser, who will be taken to the stricken ship this evening.



The Navy and the Air Force say they are estimating the cost of the firefighting operation which will be sent through diplomatic channels to the salvaging insurance companies.