Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew arrested by India

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 13:10

A Sri Lankan multiday fishing boat with a six-member crew has been arrested by the Indian Coastguard.

‘Induwara’ left Puranawella fisheries harbour in Devinuwara on 28 June and its skipper Jagath Priyantha sent a radio message on 12 July that they were detained.

They are being held in a prison at Kathinagar in Andhra Pradesh, said Priyantha’s wife.

Owner of the boat Anuth Prasanna said the Sri Lankan authorities were yet to act despite being informed.

