Sri+Lankan+fishing+boat+with+six+crew+arrested+by+India

A Sri Lankan multiday fishing boat with a six-member crew has been arrested by the Indian Coastguard.



‘Induwara’ left Puranawella fisheries harbour in Devinuwara on 28 June and its skipper Jagath Priyantha sent a radio message on 12 July that they were detained.



They are being held in a prison at Kathinagar in Andhra Pradesh, said Priyantha’s wife.



Owner of the boat Anuth Prasanna said the Sri Lankan authorities were yet to act despite being informed.