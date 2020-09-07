සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Major forest destruction in Wanathawilluwa

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 13:18

Environmentalists allege that around 100 acres of forest cover have been destroyed near Kuratiyamohotte village in Eluwankulam, Wanathawilluwa.

It is located around two kms from the Wilpattu forest.

Following an inspection yesterday (05), they said a large number of trees had been cut down using mechanical saws.

According to them, a politician of the area is behind this forest destruction.

Divisional secretary Chaturaka Jayasinghe said the matter has been reported to him and will be looked into.

