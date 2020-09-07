Scanners+at+Katunayake+airport+to+expedite+exports

Tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunga has ordered the installation of cargo scanners at the Katunayake Airport following a request by exporters.
At a meeting between them, the need to accelerate especially the exportation process for frozen goods was stressed.
The airport handled 261,000 metric tons of cargo last year, including 120,000 mt of export cargo.
