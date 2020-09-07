Showery+and+windy+conditions+to+ease+tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to ease temporarily tomorrow (07).



Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island, especially in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



It also says the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until tomorrow due to its apparent southward relative motion.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow are Gintota, Galwelawatta, Gallalla, Aturaliya and Kahandamodara at around 12.08 pm.