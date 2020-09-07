Several+boats+sink+at+pro-Trump+parade+in+Texas

Several boats have sunk on a lake in the US state of Texas during a parade to support President Donald Trump in November's election.
Authorities say the choppy water was likely caused by the large number of vessels moving closely together on Lake Travis, near the state capital, Austin.
Images showed boats with Trump campaign flags manoeuvring at close quarters.
Media say people had to be rescued from the water, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
