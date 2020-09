In reference to the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution, founder of Namal Uyana Ven. Wanawasi Rahula Thera says the president should have the powers of the executive.



Speaking to the media, the prelate also said a disciplined, production-based economy should be created amidst the criticisms.



Meanwhile, speaker Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena has told a function that time has come to rectify everything, starting with a change in the constitution.