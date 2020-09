A school at Keerthi Bandarapura in Nuwara Eliya remains insecure for a couple of decades due to a garment factory located in the same property.



Ranthelambugama primary school was built in August 1986 in place of the Serasuntenna School that went under the waters of the Randenigala Reservoir of the Mahaweli Movement.



The garments factory was built there in 1998.



Both the school and the factory have the same access road.