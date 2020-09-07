Attorney+general+discusses+fire-stricken+oil+tanker

Attorney general Dappula de Livera has held talks with officials to review and advise on issues relating to the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond.
The coordinating officer to the AG says the commander of the Navy, the chairman of the Ports Authority, the director general of merchant shipping and the chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority attended the discussion.
