Fire aboard MT New Diamond completely doused - Navy chief (video)

The fire aboard the oil tanker MT New Diamond has been completely doused, says Navy commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.
Speaking to the media, he said however, a fire erupting again is possible.
According to Navy media spokesman Indika de Silva, the sea area where the ship is located at present is experiencing strong winds.
Therefore, there could be a likelihood of a fire again, he said.
Speaking to the media, he said however, a fire erupting again is possible.
According to Navy media spokesman Indika de Silva, the sea area where the ship is located at present is experiencing strong winds.
Therefore, there could be a likelihood of a fire again, he said.