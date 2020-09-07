සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Heavy showers continue in several provinces (Video)

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 18:14

TODAY (6th Sep)
Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue further. Heavy rainfalls above 150 mm are likely at some places.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times across the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.


TOMORROW (7th Sep)


Prevailing showery and windy conditions over the island, is expected to reduce temporary by tomorrow.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times across the island.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (07) are Gintota, Galwelawatta, Gallalla, Aturaliya and Kahandamodara at about 12.08 noon.








