The baby elephant who had to fight between life and death (Photos)

Polonnaruwa wildlife officials have rescued a baby elephant that had fallen into a muddy swamp at Divulana Villuwa, Polonnaruwa.The operation was carried out based on information received by the Polonnaruwa Wildlife Conservation Office.It is said that the baby elephant had fallen into the swamp last evening (05).Wildlife officials further stated that most of the animal's body was under the mud and that the baby elephant may not have have been found after a few more hours.The victim was a one-year-old male about 4 feet tall.After a five hour operation, wildlife officials have released the baby elephant to the herd.