Fire+on+the+oil+tanker+completely+doused

Attorney general Dappula de Livera has held talks with officials to review and advise on issues relating to the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond.



The coordinating officer to the AG says the commander of the Navy, the chairman of the Ports Authority, the director general of merchant shipping and the chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority attended the discussion.



Meanwhile, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugethenna says the fire onboard the MT New Diamond has been brought under control.



The Navy Commander made this statement while speaking to the media after a discussion with the Attorney General regarding the matter today.



He added there was a risk of the fire reigniting depending on the temperature of the sea at the location of the ship.



The ship is currently anchored 33 nautical miles in the deep sea.



Vice Admiral Ulugetenna said the crew of the ship had been given the necessary facilities to contact their relatives via telephone today.



Meanwhile, A 10 member group of Specialists from Britain and Netherlands are expected to arrive in the island today with the intervention of the company which owns the MT New Diamond Vessel.



The group includes Rescuers, Assessors and Legal Counsels.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to all members of the security forces and responsible agencies in Sri Lanka and India who participated in the fire fighting operation.