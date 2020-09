The attorney-general has instructed the CID to obtain statements from organized criminals retained at the Boossa prison Janith Madusanka de Silva alias Podi Lassi and Keerthi Tharaka Perera Wijesekera alias Kosgoda Tharaka, and present them before court.

The instructions were given in connection to the allegations of making death threats to 5 prison officers and the prison superintendent and obstructing their duties while they were on an inspection tour in the Boossa prison.