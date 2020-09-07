සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two books written by the Defense Secretary are released under the patronage of the President

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 20:09

Two books written by retired Defense Secretary Major General Kamal Gunaratne were launched at the Kularatne Hall of Ananda College, Colombo today, released under the patronage of the President.

The English translation of the book "Gotabhaya" written by the Defense Secretary as well as the novel  'Underworld' based on a series of true events were released at this event.

Meanwhile, the commemoration of the late Minister Chandrasiri Gajadeera was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Uyanwatta Stadium in Matara today.

