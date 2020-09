The United National Party (UNP) celebrated its 74th anniversary today at the Sirikotha party headquarters amid a crisis over the party leadership.



This was with the participation of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Former parliamentarians Vajira Abeywardena, Sandith Samarasinghe, Arjuna Ranatunga and Ruwan Wijewardena addressed the media after the anniversary celebrations.