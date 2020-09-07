Temporary+drop+in+rainfall+and+wind+conditions

The Meteorological Department states that the prevailing showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to reduce temporarily today.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa Central and northwestern provinces.Wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times across the island particularly in the Northern, northcentral and northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Rathnapura districts.Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07) are Gintota, Galwelawatta, Gallalla,Aturaliya and Kahandamodara at about 12.08 noon.