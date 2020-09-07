Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa

A 22 year old girl was killed and her mother and brother were hospitalized after a wall collapsed on a house on Kotelawala School Mawatha in Navagamuwa last night.



The victim was 22 years old.



Meanwhile the National Building Research Organization issued a landslide warning for five districts.



This was for Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts.



Meanwhile, 150 mm of heavy rain fell in some areas yesterday and many areas were inundated.



Our correspondents stated that many roads in Colombo were also inundated due to the rains.



Also, strong winds were experienced across the island from time to time and several roads were obstructed due to falling trees.



