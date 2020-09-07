සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Foreign experts to inspect the crude oil carrier that caught fire

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 9:33

A team of British and Dutch experts who arrived in Sri Lanka to inquire into the MT New Diamond ship is scheduled to board the ship this morning (07).

Among them are rescue operations experts, disaster assessors and legal advisers.

Another group of experts arrived in the island yesterday (06) to the Mattala Airport.

The team included 11 rescue experts and legal advisers.

They have also left for Kalmunai to inspect the ship.

Navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva said there was a smoke last night in the ship and it had been extinguished.

He further stated that the British and Dutch experts did not go to the ship last night due to the situation and the rough seas.

The Navy stated that the ship is currently 29 nautical miles from the island.

