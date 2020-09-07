Three persons, including a Sri Lankan, have been arrested for attempting to enter the country from Tamil Nadu

Three persons, including a Sri Lankan, have been arrested for attempting to enter Sri Lanka illegally from Tamil Nadu via the Gulf of Mannar.



A group of Indian fishermen had informed the security forces when they tried to make a floating device using plastic pipes off the coast of Yerwadi.



Accordingly the suspects have been arrested.



The Sri Lankan, who hails from Ampara, had fled to Tamil Nadu during the war and later lived in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu due to the expiration of his visa.



They have been remanded after being produced before the Ramanathapuram Magistrate's Court by the Indian security forces.