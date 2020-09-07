සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mallika Arora have contracted coronavirus

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 10:02

Bollywood+actors+Arjun+Kapoor+and+Mallika+Arora+have+contracted+coronavirus
India now ranks second in the world in terms of the worst affected nations around the world from the coronavirus infections, surpassing Brazil.

The total number of infections reported in the country during the past 24 hours was reported at 91,723 increasing the total to 4,202,562.

It has also been confirmed that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mallika Arora have contracted the coronavirus.

According to Indian reports, they are being quarantined at home on medical advice.

With a total of 14,606 new infections in Brazil, the total number of reported has increased to 4,137,606.

The number of corona deaths in India in the last 24 hours was recorded at 108.

The number of coronaviruses worldwide is 27,283,452, with a death toll of 887,305.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.