Bollywood+actors+Arjun+Kapoor+and+Mallika+Arora+have+contracted+coronavirus

India now ranks second in the world in terms of the worst affected nations around the world from the coronavirus infections, surpassing Brazil.



The total number of infections reported in the country during the past 24 hours was reported at 91,723 increasing the total to 4,202,562.



It has also been confirmed that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mallika Arora have contracted the coronavirus.



According to Indian reports, they are being quarantined at home on medical advice.



With a total of 14,606 new infections in Brazil, the total number of reported has increased to 4,137,606.



The number of corona deaths in India in the last 24 hours was recorded at 108.



The number of coronaviruses worldwide is 27,283,452, with a death toll of 887,305.