Coronavirus warning reissued in England - 2,988 cases in 24 hours

There has been an increase in the number of coronavirus patients reported from England since May.
According to foreign sources, 2,988 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Accordingly, the health authorities have issued another warning regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of coronavirus infections reported from England is 347,152, and the number of deaths is 41,551.
