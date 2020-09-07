Three+arrested+with+locally+made+firearms

Two suspects have been arrested in the Yakkalamulla - Dehigahahena area with two locally made firearms.
The arrested persons aged 25 and 30 are residents of Yakkalamulla area.
Meanwhile another suspect has been arrested in the Seethawakapura - Ruwanwella area with a locally made firearm.
The suspect is 52 years old and a resident of the same area, police stated.
