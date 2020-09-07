A+multi-day+fishing+trawler+capsized+off+the+coast+of+Kapparathota+

A multi-day fishing trawler that went fishing from Kapparathota area in Weligama in violation of fisheries laws has met with an accident in the deep sea.



The Matara District Office of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources stated that the crew had to swim ashore last night (06) and were taken to hospital.



It is reported that this multi-day fishing trawler had set sail yesterday (06) afternoon in violation of the instructions given by the Fisheries Department regarding the prevailing weather conditions.



Our correspondent stated that 5 persons aged 22-40 years residing in Kapparathota area in Weligama were in the boat.



After the accident, the fishermen had swimmed to the shore at Giragala, Mirissa and were admitted to the Matara General Hospital by the Mirissa Coast Guard.



It is reported that the owner of the vessel has been arrested and will be produced before court in connection with the incident.