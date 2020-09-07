සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 11:34

A person who was quarantined at a hotel in Nuwara Eliya has died after being admitted to hospital.

The 56 year old resident of Ja-Ela - Kotugoda area had arrived in the island from the United Arab Emirates on the 31st.

He was admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital on the 2nd due to a foot infection and a heart attack.

It is reported that this person had been hospitalized in the United Arab Emirates for about a month before arriving in Sri Lanka.

The Director of the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital stated that PCR test was performed after hospitalization and this person was not infected with the coronavirus according to the tests.

