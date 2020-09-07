Businessman+who+abused+school+children+remanded

The Galle Acting Magistrate has remanded a man who was arrested for sexually abusing several school children until the 16th of this month.



The suspect was a 70 year old businessman residing in the Bataduwa area.



It has been revealed that the suspect had sexually abused several underage students of a school in the area who had come to his shop by giving them various types of food and drinks.



It has also been revealed that the suspect had sexually abused the students by taking them to a nearby vegetable garden when the students went to send kites.



The businessman was arrested following a complaint lodged by the mother of a 13-year-old student who had been abused.