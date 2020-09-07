20th++Amendment+Debate+October

Ali Sabri, President's Counsel and the Minister of Justice stated that the 19th Amendment was removed for the President to serve the people and the country.
The Minister said this while participating in a function held in Kalutara yesterday (06).
Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Prof. GL Peiris addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (07), stated that the parliamentary debate on the 20th Amendment will be held next October.
