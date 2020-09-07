සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police constable arrested for fleeing after accident

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 13:17

Police+constable+arrested+for+fleeing+after+accident
A police constable who fled after knocking a woman who was crossing the road from the marked crossing has been arrested this morning.

A 59-year-old woman was killed in this accident near Kiribathgoda on the Colombo-Kandy main road yesterday.

She was crossing the road with her son when the speeding motorcycle collided with her and the police constable who was riding the motorcycle fled.

However, the front number plate of the motorcycle was found lying on the road while the police constable had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and was receiving treatment, police stated.

It is said that the suspect is a police constable at the BMICH.

