Despite the reduction in rainfall and wind, the sea remains rough

The Department of Fisheries reiterates that despite the reduction in prevailing rains and winds, the rough seas will continue to be inundated.



However, a fishing vessel that set sail from the Kapparathota area in Weligama has met with an accident despite warnings of the prevailing weather conditions.



Five fishermen were later rescued by the Fisheries Department and the Coast Guard.



The five fishermen, aged 22 and 40, are residents of the Weligama area and are currently receiving treatment at the Matara General Hospital.



Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization stated that the landslide warning issued for Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts will remain in effect until this afternoon.



Traffic was also disrupted yesterday due to strong winds and trees falling on several roads across the island.



A house has been damaged due to the collapse of a side wall due to heavy rains affecting the central hills.



The District Disaster Management Unit stated that houses were also damaged due to falling trees in the Marawila area.



Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department announced that the Kuda Ganga, a tributary of the Kalu River, is overflowing from the Kalawellawa area and the Attanagallu Oya Dunamale area.



The highest rainfall of 196 mm has been recorded in the Kurunegala area during the last few hours.