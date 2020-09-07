Five+more+wanted+in+connection+with+Wanathawilluwa+deforestation

A team including the Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife has gone to the Wanathawilluwa - Eluwankulama - Kooratiya Mohotte area belonging to the Cement Corporation to inquire into the environmental destruction that has taken place in the area.



Police said that according to the statements of the four persons arrested in connection with the incident, an operation has been launched to find another 5 persons.



The arrested persons have confessed to the police that they have cleared the forest area to start a poultry farm.



Following the revelation made by our news team yesterday, the attention of the authorities was drawn to this matter. Accordingly, a group of officials including the Chairman of the Cement Corporation had arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon to inspect the land.



However, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Minister of State for Wildlife Conservation, Elephant Fences and Trenches, Replanting and Forest Resources Development, said that an investigation would be launched into the incident and legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.



Meanwhile, 03 police teams and the Chilaw Divisional Intelligence Unit have launched a special operation to find the brother of the politician involved in the illegal dozing of a part of the Ramsa Wet Sanctuary in Anavilundawa.



Arachchikattuwa police stated that the suspect has already fled the area and is in hiding.