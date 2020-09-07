Showers in several provinces tomorrow (video)





The Meteorological Department states that heavy showers of more than 50 mm are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces as well as in some places in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2 pm, the Department said.



Winds will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya Districts.



The Meteorological Department warns the public to take measures to minimize the dangers caused by lightning and temporary strong winds during thundershowers.