Man+arrested+in+Jaffna+with+3+swords

Jaffna - The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect with three swords in a raid carried out in the Wadalieleppu area in Jaffna.
The 32-year-old man arrested yesterday was a resident of the same area and a sword sheath and a club were also found in his possession.
The suspect is to be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate's Court today.
