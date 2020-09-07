Red Minute - Deprived livelihoods of the fisherman around Handapanvila reservoir (Video)

This is the Dimbulagala - Hadapanwila reservoir.



This is a naturally formed reservoir around Handapanwila - Villuwa.



The Handapanwila Reservoir is the place of employment for a large number of fishing families living in villages including Maguldamana, Pelatiyawa, Katukele, Ellewewa and Soruwila.



But today the Handapanwila Reservoir and the people who depend on it for their livelihood are in a tragic situation.



The Provincial Irrigation Department constructed an anicut and an outlet to conserve water in the Handapanwila Reservoir at a cost of over Rs. 10 million about 10 years ago.



But, about a year ago, the earth wall on both sides of the anicut was washed away.



As a result, the water flows out with its fish resources, making the people depending on the reservoir for their livelihood helpless.



These people have informed the authorities on several occasions about the difficulties they are facing.



But so far no solution has been found.



Rehabilitation of the anicut of the Dimbulagala-Handapanwila Reservoir will undoubtedly strengthen the economy of the people in the area who make a livelihood from fishing.













