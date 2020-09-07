Man+arrested+for+trying+to+abduct+a+student+of+the+Kelaniya+University+

A person has been arrested in connection with an attempt to abduct a student of the Kelaniya University.



Recently a complaint was lodged with the police alleging that an attempt was made to abduct a female student on the Kiribathgoda - Wewelduwa road.



The suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Hekitta, Wattala has been arrested following investigations.



In addition to this suspect, another person has been involved in the incident and it is reported that he is currently avoiding the police.



Police investigations have revealed that they had tried to abduct the university student under the influence of alcohol.