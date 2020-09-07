UNICEF+to+buy+Covid-19+vaccine+for+distribution+

Once a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus has been developed, UNICEF is preparing to purchase large doses of the vaccine to ensure that it is safely, expeditiously, and equally available to all countries around the world.



It will be funded under the World Health Organization's Kovax program to provide Covid-19 vaccine to 92 poor and lower middle income countries.



In addition, UNICEF will coordinate covid-19 vaccination in 80 high-income countries.



UNICEF already buys about 2 billion vaccines a year against polio and measles.