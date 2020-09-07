සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

People in Welikanda severely harassed by wild elephants (video)

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 20:05

Wild elephant encroachment on villages is a frequent occurrence in the dry zone.

Many areas in the Polonnaruwa district are also under constant threat from wild elephants.

Polonnaruwa - Welikanda - Ruhunuketha village is also a village that has been a frequent victim of wild elephant invasions for a long time.

This is how wild elephants that arrived last night have attacked and damaged several houses in the Welikanda - Ruhunuketha village.

Paddy cultivation is the occupation of many people in this area and the harvesting process is currently underway.

Farmers say that the elephants of the Somawathiya reserve regularly to enjoy the harvest of their paddy fields.
However, in many cases, wild elephants invade villages and houses.

That is to eat the paddy harvest stored in those houses.

This is how wild elephants come to the villages from the Somawathiya reserve recently.

Residents say that although there are electric fences to protect their villages, they are constantly being threatened by wild elephants.

