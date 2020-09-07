සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former Governor Hisbullah, Rauf Hakeem and Mujibur Rahman to the Easter Commission

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 20:01

Former Governor M.L.A.M. Hisbullah and Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman visited the police unit of the Presidential Commission Inquiring into the Easter attack, for the first time today. This was according to a notification given to them by the Commission.

Also remanded MP Sivanesathurai Chandrarakanthan alias Pillayan has arrived at the Commission's Police Unit today to give a statement again.

In addition, a group including the Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress MP Rauf Hakeem was summoned to give evidence before the Commission today.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Political Victimisation has issued summons today to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, TNA leader R Sampanthan and three other parliamentarians.


This was for not appearing at the commission pertaining to a complaint lodged by the former Director of Divi Neguma R.A.A.K. Ranawaka before the commission. The MPs who have been summoned to appear before the Commission are Rauf Hakeem, M.A. Sumanthiran and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka. Summons were also issued to former Member of Parliament Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne and Attorney-at-Law J.C. Weliamuna . Accordingly, the commission has issued summons to them to appear on the 19th.






