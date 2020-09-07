සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Premalal Jayasekara, who has been sentenced to death, will be sworn in tomorrow

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 19:48

Premalal Jayasekara who was elected to Parliament from the Ratnapura District is due to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament tomorrow.

This was with the order issued by the Court of Appeal today stating that there is no legal impediment for him to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

Accordingly, Premalal Jayasekara will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament after the Parliament convenes at 1.00 pm tomorrow.

The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order to the Commissioner General of Prisons granting permission for Premalal Jayasekara to attend the sittings of Parliament.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Court of Appeal pointed out that there is no legal impediment for the petitioner to enjoy all the rights of a Member of Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and that there does not appear to be a legal impediment to him being sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

The Court of Appeal granted leave to hear the petition on the 29th of this month and issued notice to the respondents, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Superintendent of Welikada Prison and the Secretary General of Parliament to appear in court.

