Samagi+Jana+Balawegaya+unanimously+agree+to+oppose+the+20th+Amendment+

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has unanimously decided to oppose the 20th amendment to the constitution proposed by the government.
This was when its group of parliamentarians met today at the Parliament complex under the Leadership of Sajith Premadasa.
While opposing the 20th Amendment, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has decided to work unconditionally to defeat it.
