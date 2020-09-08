සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New Diamond Tanker- Water sample for testing near the burning ship to be collected tomorrow (video)

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 4:24

A discussion was held at the Ministry of Ports and Shipping today under the patronage of the Minister in charge of the subject Rohitha Abeygunawardena to discuss the operation regarding the New Diamond.

Accordingly, a team from the Marine Environment Protection Authority, NARA and the University of Ruhuna have commenced their voyage to the ship.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority stated that they are scheduled to take water samples from the relevant sea area by 6 am tomorrow (08).

Its report will be forwarded to Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

