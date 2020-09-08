A+request+to+import+eggs

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners' Association requests the government to allow their producers to import eggs as a short term solution as the price of eggs has gone up.



This was during a discussion with the representatives of the union and the Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena.



The Minister of Trade had stated that further action will be taken after submitting this request to the Cabinet of Ministers.



However, during a recent discussion with the Prime Minister, egg producers agreed to reduce the price of an egg by 2 rupees.