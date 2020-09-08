සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Views on the new constitution (video)

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 4:15

Views+on+the+new+constitution+%28video%29







Various parties expressed their views on the new constitution and the 20th amendment to the constitution.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that not allowing any court inquiry into the powers of the President is a very dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera stated at a media briefing held today that even the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is now declaring that the 19th Amendment is a confusing one and that bringing in a new constitution is an election promise of his government.

Manusha Nanayakkara, a Member of Parliament for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, told the media that although the mistake made in Article 18 was rectified in Article 19, the proposed 20th Amendment would transform the country into a monarchy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Prof. GL Peiris stated at a media briefing today that the commissions will not be abolished through the 20th amendment to the constitution and the continued existence of seven commissions will be guaranteed.



Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.