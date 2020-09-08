Views on the new constitution (video)









Various parties expressed their views on the new constitution and the 20th amendment to the constitution.



MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that not allowing any court inquiry into the powers of the President is a very dangerous situation.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera stated at a media briefing held today that even the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is now declaring that the 19th Amendment is a confusing one and that bringing in a new constitution is an election promise of his government.



Manusha Nanayakkara, a Member of Parliament for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, told the media that although the mistake made in Article 18 was rectified in Article 19, the proposed 20th Amendment would transform the country into a monarchy.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Prof. GL Peiris stated at a media briefing today that the commissions will not be abolished through the 20th amendment to the constitution and the continued existence of seven commissions will be guaranteed.





