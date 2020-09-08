Weather Update - 08 Sep : Showers in several areas after 2.00pm

The Meteorological Department said that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (08).



Heavy showers of more than 50 mm are also possible in some places.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm today (08), the Department said.



The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that strong winds of up to 50 km per hour are expected across the island, especially in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.