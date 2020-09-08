සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Tea industry to be revived on several fronts

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 9:40

Tea+industry+to+be+revived+on+several+fronts
Reviving the local tea industry from its present impasse should take place on several fronts, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He discussed plans for the state ministry of company estate reforms, tea estate related crops, tea factory modernization and tea export promotion with stakeholders at a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (07).

The president said the high demand in the world market for the Sri Lankan tea should be regained after identifying the causes for the industry’s collapse.

Experts who attended the meeting stressed the importance of monitoring loss-incurring estates and making plans in the short, medium and long terms.

The president gave instructions to officials to identify and address the issues in the industry.

He came in for praise for safeguarding the 421,000-strong smallholders during the Covid-19 curfew.

Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.