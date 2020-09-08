Tea+industry+to+be+revived+on+several+fronts

Reviving the local tea industry from its present impasse should take place on several fronts, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



He discussed plans for the state ministry of company estate reforms, tea estate related crops, tea factory modernization and tea export promotion with stakeholders at a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (07).



The president said the high demand in the world market for the Sri Lankan tea should be regained after identifying the causes for the industry’s collapse.



Experts who attended the meeting stressed the importance of monitoring loss-incurring estates and making plans in the short, medium and long terms.



The president gave instructions to officials to identify and address the issues in the industry.



He came in for praise for safeguarding the 421,000-strong smallholders during the Covid-19 curfew.