Sri+Lanka+has+the+first+global+distribution+center+inaugurated+

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the new government has given priority to the field of information and communication technology to make Sri Lanka a global hub of innovation.



The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the first global distribution center of India's third largest IT company in Sri Lanka yesterday.



The Prime Minister pointed out that the new government is working on a number of other initiatives, including the establishment of a citizen-centric digitized government and the promotion of information technology entrepreneurship.