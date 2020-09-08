Today: Parliamentary debate on fiscal position

An adjournment debate will be held in Parliament today on the fiscal position of the current period.



The motion was moved by ruling party MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara.



Proposals will be made to revive the country's economy expeditiously by removing the adverse effects of the corona situation and the economic performance of the previous government.



A special meeting of the ruling party will be held today at 11.00 am at Committee Room No. 1 of the Parliamentary Complex to discuss this matter and the agenda for the day.