සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Today: Parliamentary debate on fiscal position

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 7:47

Today%3A+Parliamentary+debate+on+fiscal+position+
An adjournment debate will be held in Parliament today on the fiscal position of the current period.

The motion was moved by ruling party MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara.

Proposals will be made to revive the country's economy expeditiously by removing the adverse effects of the corona situation and the economic performance of the previous government.

A special meeting of the ruling party will be held today at 11.00 am at Committee Room No. 1 of the Parliamentary Complex to discuss this matter and the agenda for the day.

Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.