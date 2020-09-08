සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Premalal Jayasekara to take oaths as MP today

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 8:15

Premalal Jayasekara, sentenced to death, will take oaths as an MP for Ratnapura when parliament meets today (08) starting at 1.00 pm.

The Court of Appeal ruled yesterday there are no legal obstacles to his swearing-in.

Taking up a writ petition filed by Jayasekara, the CA ordered the prisons chief to allow him to attend House sessions.

