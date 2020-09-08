Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is out of a medically induced coma, the German hospital where he is being treated said in a statement.



Navalny "is being weaned off mechanical ventilation" and "is responding to verbal stimuli," Berlin's Charité Hospital said.



"It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the hospital added.



The critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin became sick from suspected poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on 20 August.