Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is out of a medically induced coma, the German hospital where he is being treated said in a statement.
Navalny "is being weaned off mechanical ventilation" and "is responding to verbal stimuli," Berlin's Charité Hospital said.
"It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the hospital added.
The critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin became sick from suspected poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on 20 August.
